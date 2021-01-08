Under investigation: Theft of Royal Australian Regiment ring

The ring has the words ‘Royal Australian Regiment’ inscribed around the outside of it. Photo: Contributed

Police are investigating the theft of a commemorative ring from a Bundaberg business.

Gold with a blue gemstone in the centre, the ring also has the words 'Royal Australian Regiment' inscribed around the outside of it.

It was stolen from a business on Quay St, Bundaberg Central, between 11am and 11.50am today.

Anyone with information on the matter is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 and quote the reference number QP2100041381.