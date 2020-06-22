UNDER INVESTIGATION: Scratching heads over rising fuel price

AN INVESTIGATION is under way as to why Southern Downs fuel prices are among some of the highest in the state.

Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Anthony Lynham took action last week, writing to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Labor candidate for Southern Downs Joel Richters congratulated the minister on his actions, baffled as to why prices were so high.

"It is unexplainable why fuel prices are remaining so high here in Warwick, while the rest of the state benefit from the lower international oil prices," Mr Richters said.

He said a 30 per cent variance between the cheapest and most expensive fuel prices was unfair to motorists who were hitting the road to support the economy post pandemic.

"While Queensland unites and recovers from this pandemic we need businesses that are prepared to support the recovery," Mr Richters said.

"The ACCC will hopefully investigate the local fuel prices with a new light thanks to the Queensland Government's fuel price reporting trial.

"Residents and travellers to Warwick should be able to use their buying power to support businesses doing the right thing during the recovery."