UNCANNY: Laidley family makes bizarre discovery in new home

OLD PAPER: DJ O'Keeffe (right) and his family found a copy of the Gatton Star from the eighties.

OLD PAPER: DJ O'Keeffe (right) and his family found a copy of the Gatton Star from the eighties.

WHILE rummaging around their new house, one Laidley family made an uncanny discovery.

For DJ O'Keeffe and his family, buying a new house meant there was work to be done.

The family moved into their new place about eight months ago and got to work tidying up under the house.

"We bought the house last April and are slowly renovating it," DJ said.

Under the house, the family were planning to replace the stumps and dug through the mess left by previous owner.

"Our son put it on the back of the ute to take to the dump," DJ said.

"While I was sorting through the rubbish to take to the tip, I came across a newspaper."

The newspaper was a copy of the Gatton Star, dated January 24, 1983.

HISTORY: The paper was in almost perfect condition. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Already a regular Gatton Star reader, DJ was blown away.

"I thought it was fairly ironic that I found it 37 years later, down to the day," he said.

Splashed on the front cover were references to upcoming Australia Day events and a colouring in competition for children.

"You could win a $30 voucher and the price of a microwave I couldn't believe - $395," he said.

Having just bought a new house, DJ was curious to see the difference in prices in the 80s and leafed through the paper to the Real Estate section.

"You could get 37 acres for $37,000 - a thousand bucks an acre is pretty crazy," he said.

The real estate section shows just how much prices have risen. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Ads selling back to school supplies were also shocking.

"You could get a Laidley High School uniform for $10," he said.

"And it was 65 cents for a packet of markers - you couldn't even buy one for 65c these days."