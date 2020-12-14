ULTRA LUXURY: Developer’s $60m plan for iconic destination

A high profile developer has unveiled a $60 million plan to build an ultra luxury resort and homes in this iconic destination — and the vision is incredible.

HIGH profile Melbourne property developer Tim Gurner has unveiled a $60 million plan to build an ultra luxury resort and homes in Port Douglas - and the vision is incredible.

The multibillion-dollar development firm has lodged plans for 16 boutique homes, priced from $900,000 to $15 million, with a further 18 boutique hotel rooms with direct beach access to Four Mile Beach.

The proposed high-quality residential development - on the site of a former quarry at 71-73 Murphy St at the base of Flagstaff Hill - will include a mix of permanent and holiday accommodation, as well as a restaurant, bar and range of recreation facilities.

It would include a five-storey apartment building set into the hillside and connected to a three-storey hotel.

The site, in an up-market residential area near Flagstaff Hill, covers a total area of 2833sq m with frontage to Murphy St to the north and the Esplanade road reserve to the east.

Pending approval, work will begin in mid-2021

Mr Gurner said he was inspired by upscale developments at Byron Bay and Hamilton Island.

"We want to ensure that far north Queensland has a similar offering at that level for Australians and internationals visiting the reef and the wider region," he told News Corp.

Architects Powell and Glenn are designing the project in collaboration with Wolveridge Architects and landscape architect Myles Baldwin.

Design elements include dual-sided terraces, pitched roofs and plantation shutters.

"We will not be doing any of this by halves; people can expect it to be something truly special when it is complete - private, luxurious, homely and welcoming at every point," Mr Gurner said.

The site was approved for use for multiple dwellings on appeal to the Planning and Environment Court in 2013, and although this was extended in 2017, it is understood to have recently lapsed, the development application noted.

Mr Gurner said the project marked a new chapter for the Gurner brand with plans for a significant expansion across complementary sectors, including tourism, accommodation, food and beverages.

"These next few years will be all about pushing the boundaries of our portfolio and recreating the luxury experience we provide to our apartment residents, at a much larger scale," he said.

Four Mile Beach at Port Douglas is one of the most Instagrammable beaches in the world. Picture: Brendan Radke

Development application documents reveal the project's working title is The Creation, although it is understood that is likely to change for the finished product.

Gurner currently has 19 buildings and more than 5700 apartments under development across Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, with an end value of more than $3.8 billion, with the majority being close to city CBDs.

Mr Gurner has completed more than 1300 residences across 20 projects as co-founder of Urban Inc.

