ULTIMATE GUIDE: What’s on this weekend

ART TIME: The Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail kicks off tomorrow, with large crowds expected to descend on the region.

THE Granite Belt will be buzzing with activity this weekend as art enthusiasts descend on the region for the second Arts and Craft Trail.

The three-day festival is a celebration of the region's artisans, highlighting the diversity of talent from painters to spinners and weavers.

But if arts and crafts aren't your style, this year's spooky season might be for you.

While COVID-19 restrictions have seen the cancellation of some of the region's most loved Halloween events, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate this spooky season.

We've got your full list of events happening in Stanthorpe and around the district here:

GRANITE BELT ARTS AND CRAFT TRAIL

More than 30 artisans are preparing to display their work at 17 locations across the region this weekend during the second Granite Belt Arts and Craft Trail.

The three-day festival is one of the first major events to be run on the Southern Downs, following strict COVID-19 regulations.

Event founder Rosy Chapman said the event faced some uncertainty at the height of restrictions.

"For several months, we had to put our plans on hold, as we had to consider the risk of the pandemic impacting our artisans and isolated rural communities," Ms Chapman said.

"Back in July, (our) volunteers spent every weekend hosting artisan workshops, educating them on how to host a COVID-sensitive art experience."

It is expected that about 2000 tourists will flock to the region this weekend.

Displays and workshops are set to take place in wineries, art galleries, country halls and artists' homes from Cottonvale to Ballandean.

Studios are set to open at 10am daily, with workshops to be held at individual times.

For a full timetable of events, click here.

WHEN: Today to Sunday, November 1

WHERE: Across the region

COST: Workshop prices vary from session to session, starting at no cost

GET SPOOKY: Halloween is just around the corner and we’ve got you sorted with the events you can’t miss. (AAP Image / Julian Andrews)

CELEBRATE THIS SPOOKY SEASON

Are you ready to get into character and put on your scariest costume? Well, you're in luck - with Stanthorpe set to host several events across town.

On Saturday night, Stanthorpe Little Theatre Co will play everyone's favourite Halloween parody film 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show'.

Movie-goers are encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters and sing along during the film.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, numbers are limited. Click here to book before you head down.

WHEN: Tomorrow night, starting at 7.30pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe Little Theatre, 20 Connor St, Stanthorpe

COST: Free

If a more generic costume is your calling, the Central Hotel are hosting a Halloween party, with prizes for the best dressed.

WHEN: Tomorrow, with the pub open till late

WHERE: Central Hotel, 140 High St, Stanthorpe

COST: Free

Around town, trick or treaters are sure to cause a fright!

Find out what houses are welcoming trick or treaters in the map below.

Queensland Police have also given their own tips for Halloween this year, given coronavirus restrictions.

Reminders include:

- Stay physically distanced from groups outside your household

- Remember that gatherings are limited to 40 people in homes and outdoors

- Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly for bonus points

- Use hand sanitiser regularly while bewitching your neighbours

They have also provided these signs to print out for participating houses.

Queensland Health has also encouraged parents and carers to consider individually packaging loose treats, washing hands well before preparing treats and in between handing them out, and regularly using hand sanitiser between door knocks.