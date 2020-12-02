Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Health minister confirms Australia on track to roll out Pfizer vaccine in March
Health minister confirms Australia on track to roll out Pfizer vaccine in March
Health

UK to get COVID vaccine next week

by Ben Graham
2nd Dec 2020 5:37 PM

The UK's healthcare regulator has approved the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine for use.

It will be rolled out for use next week and jabs could start within days for people in high priority groups.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20m people, with two shots each.

Some 10 million of those could be arriving in the UK in the coming days.

It is the most quickly produced vaccine ever, taking only 10 months to follow the same steps that normally span a decade.

"The government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use," the government said. "The vaccine will be made available across the UK from next week."

The Department of Health and Social Care spokesman added: "The NHS has decades of experience in delivering large scale vaccination programmes and will begin putting their extensive preparations into action to provide care and support to all those eligible for vaccination.

"To aid the success of the vaccination programme it is vital everyone continues to play their part and abide by the necessary restrictions in their area so we can further suppress the virus and allow the NHS to do its work without being overwhelmed."

More to come

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe community icon honoured with permanent tribute

        Stanthorpe community icon honoured with permanent tribute

        News A lifetime of ‘tireless service’ by this former Southern Downs councillor saw these two structures dedicated to her.

        REVEALED: What Stanthorpe scored in State Budget

        Premium Content REVEALED: What Stanthorpe scored in State Budget

        News The Treasurer handed down the 2020-21 State Budget. Here’s Stanthorpe’s hits and...

        CLEARING SALE: 100s of collectibles up for grabs

        Premium Content CLEARING SALE: 100s of collectibles up for grabs

        News Farm machinery, vintage homewares and more at Southern Downs sale. SEE ALL THE...

        China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Premium Content China tensions threatens state’s recovery: Premier

        Politics Premier warns trade tensions with China could cost Queensland jobs