A SURGE in demand for home grocery deliveries has led to a new venture between Uber and Woolworths.

The supermarket giant has announced it will begin allowing customers to order groceries through the Woolworths app, and then have an Uber driver deliver it the next day.

The service, which will cap deliveries at 40 items, rolled out in Townsville today and is set to expand to other cities in coming weeks.

Woolworths E-Commerce director Annette Karantoni said the partnership was made due to "unprecedented" demand for home delivery services.

"As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, it's vital we keep scaling our delivery capacity to meet the essential needs of our communities," Ms Karantoni said.

Three Woolworths stores in Townsville were already using the service, but more stores across the country are set to follow. Picture: File.

Uber Australia and New Zealand general manager Dom Taylor said the new service would provide additional ways for communities to access fresh food while still practising social distancing.

"This partnership with Woolworths will ensure Australians can continue to access the vital supplies they need, quickly and without having to leave their house."

"We look forward to using our platform to support Woolworths and the community and at the same time provide additional earning opportunities for driver partners."

Orders would be packed by Woolworths staff and then delivered by Uber. Picture: File.

It follows last week's announcement that delivery and pick up services would once again become available for all customers.

Prior to that, only vulnerable Australians, such as the elderly, people with a disability and those in quarantine at home could access the service.

Approximately 300,000 Australians have received a priority assistance delivery through Woolworths alone.

Originally published as Uber, Woolies partner as home delivery demand surges