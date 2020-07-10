Menu
CCTV footage
CCTV footage Contributed
Crime

Two years on, can you solve mystery of armed hold-up?

Crystal Jones
by
10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 9:35 AM
ALMOST two years ago, on July 11, 2018, a person dressed as cartoon character Jake the Dog walked into a Bundaberg service station with what appeared to be a firearm.

Money was taken in the hold-up, where a mysterious offender wore a black face mask, black gloves and a black Adidas brand bum bag.

Chilling video revealed the incident, as the robber entered the store in the cartoon outfit.

The offender fled on foot after the 2.30am incident.

A spokeswoman for Bundaberg police confirmed officers were still investigating the crime.

Clues in the case:

  • Offender wore a yellow Jake the Dog onesie
  • Incident happened at 2.30am on July 11, 2018.
  • Robber used what looked to be a firearm
  • They fled on foot towards Farthing St
  • The person was 165 to 170cm tall
  • In addition to wearing the onesie, the offender was wearing black gloves, a black Adidas bum bag, a black mask and black shoes.

Can you help?

Call Police Link on 131 444.

