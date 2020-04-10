Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Crime

Two wounded in separate shootings

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 11:14 AM

A man has checked himself into a hospital with gunshot wounds in Sydney's southwest.

The 22-year-old required surgery after presenting to Bankstown Hospital with injuries to his left knee and abdomen about midnight on Good Friday.

He is now in a stable condition.

NSW Police have established crime scenes at the medical facility and a nearby street where a car was seized for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, about 15km further north, a 38-year-old man was found at Guildford with a gunshot wound to his right thigh just before 6am.

He was transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and will undergo surgery.

Both incidents are being investigated but aren't believed to be linked, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Originally published as Two wounded in separate Sydney shootings

crime violence

Just In

    13 new cases amid Easter plea

    13 new cases amid Easter plea
    • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        premium_icon Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        News Specialists are training Stanthorpe staff for a COVID-19 outbreak.

        ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        News Region not in the clear when it comes to fire danger and it begs the question, how...

        10 things to do from home this Easter

        premium_icon 10 things to do from home this Easter

        News Wondering how you are going to spend your Easter long weekend in isolation? Here...

        Inaugural May 'race day' postponed indefinitely

        premium_icon Inaugural May 'race day' postponed indefinitely

        News Ballandean Estate Wines’ cellar door is closed for first time in nearly half a...