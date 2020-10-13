Two Warwick murder cases back before court

Homicide detectives and scene of crime officers remain at the Glen Road home.

CHARGED with murder over the deaths of a friend and a two-year-old boy respectively, two people have had their matters mentioned in Warwick Magistrates Court this week.

First up was Benjamin James Nunns, 30, who allegedly hit a 38-year-old Warwick man over the head repeatedly with an object before shooting him in the face on April 5.

Police allege the two men and their partners were at the victim's Glen Rd residence for "casual drinks", with the pair getting into an argument over the course of the evening.

The 38-year-old was found slouched over the steering wheel of a car in the driveway at about 4am.

Mr Nunns allegedly broke into another residence only 300m away from the scene, where he was located and arrested by Warwick police.

The 30-year-old faces one charge each of murder, entering a dwelling to commit an indictable offence, and driving without a licence.

He is yet to enter a plea, and will remain in custody until his matter is next mentioned on December 11.

Charged over the alleged murder of two-year-old Connor Horan, Lisa Rose Halcrow also had her matter heard in court this week.

Police say the 40-year-old was babysitting the little boy in August 2018 when she drove the unconscious toddler to hospital, saying he fell down the stairs.

CPR was performed on Connor for more than half an hour, but he died with serious head and internal injuries.

Miss Halcrow was arrested at her workplace in February this year and has been in police custody ever since.

She faces one charge each of murder, grievous bodily harm, possessing dangerous drugs and utensils, contravening a police direction, and drug and unlicensed driving.

The 40-year-old is also yet to enter a plea.

She will remain remanded in custody until her matter is next before the court on November 9.