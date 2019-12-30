Menu
Two vehicles collide on Stanthorpe's main street

Michael Nolan
Saavanah Bourke
by and
30th Dec 2019 10:09 AM
UPDATE: Two vehicles collided on High St in front of Southern Downs Veterinary Services this morning.

"A car has failed to stop at the stop sign resulting in the crash," a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said.

Police breathalysed a driver but did not state results.

9:30AM: SEVERAL people sustained minor injuries when two cars collided on a busy Stanthorpe street this morning. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the crash occurred on High St, shortly after 9am. 

"Everyone is standing up and talking," he said.

Two cars crashed after a motorist failed to stop at an intersection.
Two cars crashed after a motorist failed to stop at an intersection. Saavanah Bourke

