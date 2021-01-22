Menu
Generic photos of containers and trucks at Port Botany. Pic Chris Pavlich
Two transport companies collapse

by Glen Norris
22nd Jan 2021 7:46 PM
AN administrator has been appointed to two Brisbane transport companies.

David Clout, of David Clout & Associates, was appointed administrator of both First Choice Haulage and Sam Gill Corporation on Wednesday. The companies list their sole director as Forestdale-based Sukhvinder Singh.

According to Sam Gill Corporation's website, the Rocklea-based company operated a fleet of crane trucks servicing the construction, commercial and retail sectors. Logan Village-based First Haulage provided long-distance freight and pallet services as well as operating a driving school.

"Our freight services are the best in the region for a reason, we are efficient and reliable," Sam Gill Corp says on its website.

"We have a wide range of vehicles to choose from that we select to fit your cargo transport needs, all of which are fuel-efficient and leave the smallest carbon footprint possible."

The website said Sam Gill Corp had a modern fleet of company owned vehicles ranging in size from 6 ton flatbeds to semi-trailers with or without cranes fitted.

"We also have extendable semi-trailers capable of carrying lengths in excess of 25 meters," it said.

Mr Singh and Mr Clout were unavailable for comment. 

Both companies will hold a creditors' meeting on February 1.

Do you know more? Contact glen.norris@news.com.au

