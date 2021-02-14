Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Photo taken at the scene last night. Picture: Debbie Mclean
Photo taken at the scene last night. Picture: Debbie Mclean
News

Two injured teens flown to hospital after Teewah rollover

Kristen Camp
14th Feb 2021 8:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Paramedics and two rescue helicopters were called to Teewah Beach at 6.49pm last night following a single-vehicle rollover.

CLICK HERE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

One of the teenagers involved was a male in his late teens who sustained an arm injury and suspected head injury.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the second teenager sustained facial injuries.

Both patients were flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

 

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

WINNER REVEALED: Gympie's best PT 'humbled' by support

Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

PICS: Is this the most spectacular house for sale in Gympie?

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

        Premium Content Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

        News When you can expect the rain and why experts are urging residents to stay hopeful for a last-minute summer deluge.

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Premium Content Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Rural A forum on Australia’s food security has heard why some regions are set to lose...

        Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Premium Content Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Health Patients wait longer as Queensland ambulance response times blow out