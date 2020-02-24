Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Two people were allegedly stabbed in the Sunshine Coast hinterland.
Crime

Two stabbed at large hinterland party

Felicity Ripper
23rd Feb 2020 10:01 AM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 4:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating after two people were allegedly stabbed at a large party in the Coast's hinterland early this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to Conondale just after 3am after reports two people had sustained stab wounds during a fight.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said it was a "large party" on a property.

"The Criminal Investigation Unit are following the incident," she said.

Paramedics took two people to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

alleged stabbing conondale fight party
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Market outshining supermarket shopping

        premium_icon Market outshining supermarket shopping

        News THE appealing approach to grocery shopping that supermarkets are missing out on

        Taggers to give statewide comp a red hot crack

        premium_icon Taggers to give statewide comp a red hot crack

        Sport STANTHORPE Oztag players are set to shake up the upcoming statewide competition

        NEW JOBS: Multi-million dollar employer expands in Warwick

        premium_icon NEW JOBS: Multi-million dollar employer expands in Warwick

        News INDUSTRY confidence is set to see employment rates boom after a $7 million...

        Trusted employee sneaks glances at CCTV before taking cash

        premium_icon Trusted employee sneaks glances at CCTV before taking cash

        News THE woman reveals why she chose to start stealing from a Stanthorpe business.