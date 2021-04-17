Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two men have been transported to hospital overnight in serious condition following an alleged stabbing at the grounds of an AFL club on the Gold Coast.
Two men have been transported to hospital overnight in serious condition following an alleged stabbing at the grounds of an AFL club on the Gold Coast.
Crime

Two stabbed at footy club

by Nilsson Jones
17th Apr 2021 11:34 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have been called to an alleged stabbing in the early hours at a football club in Elanora, on the Gold Coast.
The alleged stabbing occurred at an AFL club, located on Guineas Creek Road.

Paramedics transported two male patients to Gold Coast University Hospital in serious but stable conditions following an alleged wounding at the private address around 4.15am.
A male in his 20s suffered a chest injury, and a male in his late teens suffered head injuries.

A QPS spokesman said police were called to the incident and said four men refused to co-operate with their investigations.

Police are not suggesting the incident involved people connected to the club.

Originally published as Two stabbed at Gold Coast footy club

crime police stabbing violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: 500,000 pages of documents state wont let you see

        Premium Content REVEALED: 500,000 pages of documents state wont let you see

        News Queenslanders are spending tens of thousands of dollars trying to uncover secret government documents relating to ministers, lobbyists and police officers.

        VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Stanthorpe

        Premium Content VOTE NOW: Which's the Best Bakery in Stanthorpe

        Lifestyle Help Matt Preston find the best bakery in Stanthorpe. VOTE NOW

        Premier visits Warwick, makes major water announcement

        Premium Content Premier visits Warwick, makes major water announcement

        News $20M investment to push forward Warwick-Toowoomba pipeline among other huge...

        EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: Everything you can do now restrictions have eased

        Health Everything you can do now COVID-19 restrictions have eased