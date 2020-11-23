Two Southern Downs children, 13 and 4, killed in horror dam crash

Channel 9 footage reveals images from the scene where two Southern Downs children were killed. Picture: Channel 9

TWO Pratten children have died and another is in hospital fighting for his life after a horrific crash saw their family SUV plummet into a dam near Brisbane.

The four-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were killed after a Landrover Discovery crashed into a dam on Beaudesert-Boonah Rd in Wyaralong, southwest of Brisbane, at about 2pm yesterday.

At this stage, it is understood the children drowned and did not die as a result of injuries from the impact of the crash.

A one-year-old boy was pulled from the car unresponsive and paramedics performed CPR at the scene, and he was later flown to hospital in a critical condition.

The 23-year-old male driver, a 33-year-old woman, and a baby girl were all transported to hospital in a stable condition.

All six people were members of the same Pratten family.

Police Inspector Douglas McDonald told the Courier Mail the car hit the guard rail before flipping into the shallow body of water, where it was submerged upside-down for an unconfirmed period of time.

“We are still looking into the circumstance that led to the crash, and have a number of people to speak to at this time,” he said.

The horrific car crash halted traffic along Beaudesert-Boonah Rd as passers-by stopped and tried to help. Picture: Channel 9

“It appears the vehicle collided with road barriers and crossed the road before flipping into the dam.

“It was a very tragic and confronting scene for those (onlookers) today.”

Queensland Ambulance Service regional operations supervisor Mark Nugent said passers-by at the scene played a vital role in minimising further injury to those involved.

“They contributed to possibly some positive outcomes for some of the patients, there’s no doubt about that,” Mr Nugent said.

“It wasn’t just (the off-duty paramedic and doctor), there was a remarkable amount of other people and support from the general public, and because of that we were able to get the best outcomes for the patients that we could.”

Police divers and a QPS forensic crash unit remained at the scene until late last night.