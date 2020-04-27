Menu
WORKPLACE INCIDENT: Two poeple have be struck by a grainfeeder in a workplace incident at Taroom this morning.
Two people struck by grain feeder in workplace incident

Zoe Bell
27th Apr 2020 11:16 AM
A RESCUE helicopter has been called to a Taroom worksite after two people were reportedly hit by a piece of heavy machinery this morning.

It is believed the pair were 'struck by a grain feeder' in a workplace incident about 10.20am at an industrial site in Taroom, in the Western Downs.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were at the scene treating one patient for 'minor injuries' and another for 'spinal precautions'.

Both are reportedly in stable condition.

The rescue helicopter has been tasked with taking both people to hospital.

