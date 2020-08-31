Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
Breaking

'Significant' bites after dogs attack in Toowoomba backyard

Alexia Austin
by
31st Aug 2020 3:42 PM | Updated: 4:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MONDAY, 4.30PM: A Queensland Ambulance Spokeswoman said two people, one in their 20s and one in their 30s, had been transported to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with significant bites and lacerations after a dog attack.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said initial reports stated a woman had been attacked in the backyard of a property by three dogs. 

He said council had secured the animals and removed them from the property following the attack. 

EARLIER: MULTIPLE ambulance crews are at the scene of a dog attack in Harlaxton, which happened just after 3pm.

It has been reported by the Queensland Ambulance Service that two patients are being treated for significant injuries after being attacked by multiple dogs at a location just off the New England Highway.

More to follow.  

dog attack toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Premium Content $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Business A whopping $2.5 billion has been wiped from the bottom lines of ten of Queensland’s highest-profile businesses, forcing them to sack thousands of workers.

        COUNCIL UPDATE: 10 things we learned from SDRC this week

        Premium Content COUNCIL UPDATE: 10 things we learned from SDRC this week

        Council News Your roundup of the biggest news from the Southern Downs Regional Council, all in...

        REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Do you drive Queensland’s most stolen car?

        Crime Keep your wits about you if you own one of these 10 cars