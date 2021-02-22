Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigate circumstances of unit fire
Police investigate circumstances of unit fire
News

Two people missing after fire ravages unit block

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
22nd Feb 2021 9:18 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people remain unaccounted for after a fire tore through a unit south of Brisbane early this morning.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended a unit block on Myola Street in Browns Plains at 4am. They managed to control the blaze within 30 minutes.

Crews are yet to be able to gain access to the two-storey brick unit, with two people remaining unaccounted for.

Police have declared a crime scene are investigating the circumstances of the blaze, with fire investigators assisting.

Paramedics also attended the scene on standby but did not treat any patients.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as Two people missing after fire ravages unit block

More Stories

apartment block brisbane editors picks fire

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beat the silent enemy’: Hope as vaccine rollout begins

        Premium Content ‘Beat the silent enemy’: Hope as vaccine rollout begins

        News Southern Downs mayor weighs possibility of using council facilities for coronavirus vaccine as nearby councils begin rollout.

        Inland Rail could ‘annihilate’ Southern Downs family farm

        Premium Content Inland Rail could ‘annihilate’ Southern Downs family farm

        News ‘It’s saying if you do everything right to get your piece of paradise, someone...

        Initials kickstart six-year mission to remember war heroes

        Premium Content Initials kickstart six-year mission to remember war heroes

        News LEST WE FORGET: A painstaking journey to immortalise Stanthorpe’s WWI soldiers has...

        Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Premium Content Facebook change ‘will put child abuse reports at risk’

        Technology Planned changes to Messenger could stop child abuse reports: Dutton