Crime

Two people found dead in home

by Shayla Bulloch
22nd Dec 2020 10:40 AM
A CRIME scene has been set up at a home in Gulliver where two people have been found dead.

Police rushed to the home on Fulham Rd, Gulliver about 9.30am to reports of a disturbance.

Initial reports indicate two people have died, and a child is being assessed by paramedics.

At this stage, their cause of death is uncertain, but the Townsville Bulletin understands that the incident is being treated as suspicious.

Police have set up a crime scene at a Gulliver home where two people have been found dead.
A crime scene has been set up around the unit block, with police tape wrapped around the entire property.

Multiple emergency crews are on scene, with police speaking to neighbours.

 

 

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Two people found dead in home

