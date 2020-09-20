Menu
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Two new COVID-19 cases in Queensland and NSW

by Danielle O’Neale
20th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
Queensland has recorded two new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to this morning.

Ms Palaszczuk said one was a locally-acquired case of a close contact of a known case from the corrective services cluster.

"My understanding is that they've been in home quarantine... we're very comfortable with the results today," she said.

The other case is a returned traveller in quarantine.

There are now 19 active cases in the state. There have been 1152 confirmed cases in the Sunshine State since the start of the pandemic.

In New South Wales, a man in his early 70s who caught coronavirus as part of the Sydney CBD cluster has died in a Sydney Hospital, taking the NSW COVID death toll to 55.

It comes as two more cases were detected in the 24 hours to 8pm on Saturday, from 13,635 tests.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the man in his 70s died in Royal North Shore Hospital.

The two new cases revealed this morning were a returned overseas traveller and a case who may have contracted the disease at Liverpool hospital.

A spate of locations have been linked with positive cases, with anyone who attended the venues for at least one hour at the times indicated now forced to isolate for 14 days.

