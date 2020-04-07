Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Four more deaths as national death toll climbs to 45

7th Apr 2020 8:22 AM | Updated: 9:08 AM

 

Fiver more people have died in NSW, Victoria and South Australia, including another Ruby Princess passenger and another Dorothy Henderson lodge resident.

A 90-year-old man died at Liverpool Hospital. He was a resident of the Opal Care Bankstown, the second death from that facility.

The latest Dorothy Henderson Lodge victim was a 90-year-old man, making him the sixth resident to die.

The Ruby Princess passenger was an 87-year-old woman.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has confirmed that another person has died in Victoria overnight, bringing the state's death toll to 11 and the national toll to 44.

"We send our best wishes to their family and loved ones," he said.

And in South Australia the state has recorded its first death. The victim, a man in his 70s, died at the Royal Adelaide Hospital overnight.

 

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 deaths editors health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFF LIMITS: Camping plans dashed for Easter

        premium_icon OFF LIMITS: Camping plans dashed for Easter

        News The Queensland Government has announced the closure of a number of locations and camp grounds at national parks due to coronavirus concerns.

        Stanthorpe’s swimming sensation recognised for efforts

        premium_icon Stanthorpe’s swimming sensation recognised for efforts

        News Stanthorpe’s ‘phenomenal’ swimming coach has been rewarded for efforts both in and...

        Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        premium_icon Lockdown luxury all just an illusion

        Opinion Judging by the criticisms, few realise the reality of hotel quarantine beyond what...

        Rescue package comes ‘too early to tell’ for export industry

        premium_icon Rescue package comes ‘too early to tell’ for export industry

        Rural A $170 million freight assist package might not be enough