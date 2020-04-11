Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people remained unaccounted for and eight units were damaged in a fire.
Two people remained unaccounted for and eight units were damaged in a fire.
News

Two people missing as eight units damaged in fire

11th Apr 2020 7:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO people are missing after fire ripped through a Gold Coast unit complex.

Fire broke out at the Biggera Waters building about 1.30am today, with firefighters arriving to find it well alight.

Police said residents were evacuated but two people were still unaccounted for.

Eight units were damaged in the blaze and police have declared a crime scene as officers try to find out what sparked the fire.

Originally published as Two missing as eight units damaged in fire

fire missing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        premium_icon BORDER UPDATE: More bodies brought in to assist

        News Police, defence force and transport and main roads officers watch over border 24 hours a day.

        Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        premium_icon Stanthorpe vets prioritise protection of pets

        News While our region’s veterinary practices have changed the way they operate, industry...

        Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        premium_icon Stanthorpe hospital staff undergo training for COVID-19

        News Specialists are training Stanthorpe staff for a COVID-19 outbreak.

        ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon ‘Will hamper us’: Fireys contend with new COVID-19 rules

        News Region not in the clear when it comes to fire danger and it begs the question, how...