Two missing as ADF reservists join bushfire fight

Two people remain unaccounted for on NSW's far south coast following devastating bushfires which swept through the region in recent days.

RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons provided an update on the missing people and current fire conditions during a press conference on Monday morning.

PEOPLE MISSING

One person is missing south of Bombala and another person west of Bodalla following the intense fires which have ripped communities apart.

Authorities are searching for the two people as communication lines into the affected regions continue to reopen.

"We will continue to work with police and authorities to hopefully get a positive result out of those two unaccounted for people," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons have urged the community to heed the advice of authorities. Picture: AAP

CURRENT FIRE SITUATION

There are more than 130 fires burning across NSW and 54 or not contained.

All fires are sitting at advice level following favourable weather conditions on Sunday but the total area of NSW burnt out so far this season has topped 4.9 million hectares.

"More benign weather conditions has a benefit on fire behaviour, so the fire behaviour is a lot less given the current conditions," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

Firefighters have a reprieve with the weather before things heat up again later this week. Picture: AAP

"We still have a couple of thousand people - just under 2500 people - deployed across the fire grounds working on establishing and consolidating containment lines and creating protection between peoples' properties and the main fire fronts.

"I don't think it will be too long before we are up over 5 million hectares of largely forestry country burning along the Great Dividing Range from the Queensland border to the Victorian border."

ASSESSING THE DAMAGE

The extent of damage to properties in southern NSW remains unknown as authorities struggle to access fire grounds.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said work to visit all bushfire affected areas was ongoing.

"The RFS has not managed to access all the areas where property losses have been made because of the terrain and danger," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Therefore, we do not have an overall number or confirmation as to how many property losses there have been.

"A small amount of properties have been accessed at this point. That work will continue today."

Crews are being hampered in their efforts by difficult terrain and safety issues.

LOOKING AHEAD

Firefighters are taking advantage of the easing weather conditions to complete more backburning and other protection measures right throughout NSW.

"As we move into Friday, we can expect to see temperatures climb and climb back into the high 30s and into the low 40s," Mr Fitzsimmons said.

The last of the remaining evacuees are airlifted out of Mallacoota Airport by ADF chinook helicopters on Sunday. Picture: David Caird

"Particularly adjacent to the ranges, west of the ranges and further inland and we can expect to see a combination of the hot conditions and westerly winds coming out of the centre of the state, resulting in severe fire danger ratings along the back end of the ranges and in parts of the central west.

"We are not expecting to see severe or above fire danger ratings at this stage at least down through some of the fire-affected areas of the south coast."