INVESTIGATIONS ONGOING: Stanthorpe police have taken a 21yo man into custody, who is currently assisting them with inquiries. Picture: file
Two men left with ‘serious’ injuries in alleged stabbing

Jessica Paul
28th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
UPDATE 1.55PM: Police have confirmed the alleged wounding in Stanthorpe overnight was a stabbing. 

Two men were hospitalised in the early hours of Sunday morning with serious chest and back injuries following the reported incident. 

Crime scenes at an Alice St house and another Wallangarra Rd address were established at about 3am on Sunday.

A QPS spokeswoman said a 21-year-old man remained in custody and was assisting police with their inquiries. 

Investigations remain ongoing with no charges laid or confirmation of the alleged weapon. 

 

An investigation has been launched into an alleged wounding in Stanthorpe overnight that left two men with "serious" injuries.

Police were called to an Alice St home at about 2.20am on Sunday, where two men were found with serious back and chest wounds.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said both men were treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Stanthorpe Hospital in serious conditions.

The Alice St house was declared a crime scene just before 3am.

A second crime scene was established at a Wallangarra Rd house shortly afterwards, where police believe an initial altercation took place.

A 21-year-old man was taken into custody at 3.10am after he was located a short distance from the second crime scene.

He is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

The QPS spokesman said investigations are ongoing.

No charges have been laid at this stage.

