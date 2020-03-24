Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
Queensland Ambulance Service 2017
News

Two injured after ute rolls on Bruce Highway

Ashley Pillhofer
24th Mar 2020 9:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG man has suffered head injuries after a ute rolled on the Bruce Highway at Bloomsbury.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 8am after reports two people were injured in a single-vehicle crash.

A second patient, a woman, suffered leg injuries.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were tasked to the scene.

A QFES spokeswoman said the ute had rolled off the road and into an embankment.

Paramedics transported both patients to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

More Stories

bloomsbury bruce highway crash crash mackay qas vehicle accident
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

        Health A federal minister says “hundreds of thousands, maybe a million” people were left unemployed by drastic shutdown measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

        News Coronavirus community noticeboard: What you need to know

        • 24th Mar 2020 9:33 AM
        Pressure is on for growers to produce during pandemic

        premium_icon Pressure is on for growers to produce during pandemic

        Rural Industry's greatest challenge will be finding enough workers