Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
Two people have been taken to hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.
News

Two hospitalised after ute fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Apr 2021 1:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people have been taken to Townsville University Hospital after reportedly falling off the back of a moving ute.

A spokeswoman for the Queensland Ambulance Service said they were called to Gumlow Rd in Bohle Plains around 8.40am this morning.

Paramedics were called after two males allegedly fell off the back of a ute travelling 40km-60km/h.

Paramedics treated the two males on scene before transporting them to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition.

It's believed one of the male suffered head related injuries.

 

Originally published as Two hospitalised after ute fall

car accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        Easter 'good to go' as Premier lifts lockdown

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says Easter is ‘good to go’ with the Greater Brisbane lockdown lifted from midday today.

        NEW BREW: Distillery, restaurant, more to hit Stanthorpe CBD

        Premium Content NEW BREW: Distillery, restaurant, more to hit Stanthorpe CBD

        Business The project was met by strong opposition from one neighbouring business.

        ‘Groundhog Day': Anger as Premier keeps state guessing

        Premium Content ‘Groundhog Day': Anger as Premier keeps state guessing

        News Brisbane lockdown uncertainty continues amid COVID cases

        10 ways to keep kids entertained this Easter break in Warwick

        Premium Content 10 ways to keep kids entertained this Easter break in...

        News 10 free or cost-savvy ways to keep all the family happy these school holidays.