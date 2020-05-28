Menu
Homicide squad detectives are assisting an investigation after a man and a woman were found dead in a home this morning.
Crime

Police investigate the deaths of two elderly people

by Sarah McPhee
28th May 2020 7:41 PM

Two people have been found dead in a home in Melbourne's southeast.

Police said the man and woman were discovered deceased at a residential address in Notting Hill about 11am.

They are believed to be an elderly married couple.

The circumstances regarding their deaths, including whether they are suspicious, are still being determined.

"Detectives from Monash Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the matter with assistance from the Homicide Squad," Victoria Police said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

One neighbour of the Wooral Court residents said multiple emergency service vehicles had arrived on scene.

Peter Wrighter told The Age the couple who lived at the home had been there for more than a decade.

He told The Herald Sun he was "in shock" when he heard the sirens and saw the police.

