TWO FOR PRICE OF ONE: Region’s best bosses revealed

REVEALED: Stanthorpe’s best boss has been decided, by you.

STANTHORPE is home to an amazing array of businesses, trades, people and events – some are new, and some have been around for decades.

The Border Post put the call out and asked you to tell us who the region’s best boss was.

Results are in and the region has decided on not one, but two bosses to be crowned the region’s best boss, or bosses.

With 34 per cent of the votes, Foxy’s Bakery owners Kris and Fiona Fox came out on top.

Foxy's Bakery owners Kris and Fiona Fox.

Adrian and Maree Johanson tied for second with David and Amanda Smith, both with 15 per cent of the votes.

Brent Irwin took home the bronze, with 10 per cent of the votes.

Fiona and Kris Fox said securing their second win in the Border Post’s Best Of competitions was a huge compliment from the community.

The bakery’s employees took to Facebook to share why the pair were the best in the region.

“They are always very generous, understanding, flexible and just good people,” one employee wrote.

When asked why their employees think so highly of them, Mr Fox said their turnover of staff spoke for itself.

“You just have to look at our turnover of staff. It’s minimal,” Mr Fox said.

“We obviously have a good working environment that they (employees) like working in and they generally never leave.”

“We have only lost one to uni and maternity leave,” Mrs Fox added.

While both Mr and Mrs Fox are considered the best bosses in the region, they said they could not take all the praise.

“We must be doing something right,” Mrs Fox said.

“But we have awesome staff, so it makes it easy. The staff are great it makes our job so much easier.”