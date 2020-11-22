Menu
Two men had to be rescued from a life raft around 4am this morning after their fishing boat sank off Gladstone last night.
Two fishermen rescued in waters off Gladstone

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
22nd Nov 2020 9:21 AM
TWO men were rescued in seas off Gladstone early this morning after their fishing boat sank around 4am.

The pair activated their safety beacon from a life raft and were picked up by the Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter shortly after.

Rescue Aircrew Officer Chris Jowsey said the fishermen were well equipped to make themselves noticeable in the challenging conditions.

"They had flares and a beacon, which enabled his crew to fly straight to them, using a signal homer in the aircraft and night vision equipment," Mr Jowsey said.

The crew lowered a radio device down to the raft, to enable the men to maintain communications with rescuers, as it's believed their mobile phone had stopped working.

The pilot flew in a circle pattern, holding the position of the life raft, while Bundaberg Volunteer Marine Rescue travelled to the scene, to safely collect the men.

Other search and rescue aircraft were also on scene.

It's believed the fishermen were well and in good spirits.

