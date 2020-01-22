Father and daughter's 'shock' as house destroyed by fire

UPDATE 5.30PM:

JASON Truss says he was "shocked and angry" as he and his 15-year-old daughter watched their Coast home go up in flames.

He was cooking onion rings for his daughter and a momentary lapse in concentration was all it took for a raging fire to engulf his kitchen.

Mr Truss said he and his daughter were fine but they feared their cats Issy and Lucy may not have made it out alive.

"I hope they've made it out, we'll just have to wait and see," Mr Truss said.

Jason Truss's house destroyed by fire: Jason Truss says he was shocked as he watched his 75-year-old home go up in flames.

Mr Truss's wife and 18-month-old child were overseas in New Zealand and were prepared to rush back, but Jason told them it was best to stay away for the time being.

He and his eldest daughter have planned to stay with the grandparents tonight.

"It's a bit hard to tell, from out here, how extensive it is for the rest of the house but it doesn't look too good," Mr Truss said.

"I'm just shocked really and just angry at myself, I got distracted."

Emergency services have been called to a house fire on Archie St in Nambour. Zoe Tegan Renouf

The house is believed to bear local historical significance as one of the first taxi or ambulance stations in the town.

Mr Truss had only just finished renovations and could not count the hours he poured into the home.

He was surrounded by supportive neighbours this afternoon as firefighters gave their all to salvage what they could.

Mr Truss had nothing but praise for those who tried to help, but unfortunately the house was up in flames before anyone could make it to the front door

Maroochydore Area Commander Geoff Hunter said fire crews had moved in to dampen the house after the fire was extinguished.

The roof over the kitchen had collapsed.

"It's all contained to the building," Mr Hunter said.

"It's a 75-year-old house...the type of structure with the timber inside, it's highly combustible.

"I'd don't really think there's much hope but the engineers will check it."

An investigation is underway.

UPDATE 5PM:

A FATHER and daughter have escaped moments before their Coast home was destroyed by a raging fire this afternoon.

Maroochydore Area Commander Geoff Hunter said a man was cooking onion rings in his Archie St home just after 3.30pm when his kitchen was engulfed in flames.

He used an extinguisher in an effort to contain the blaze.

"... by that stage it had travelled through to the walls and roof space," Mr Hunter said.

"So when crews arrived they went into action externally.

"The occupant advised there was no one in the building at the time, which is always good news.

"We've still got to conduct a primary and secondary search over."

Firefighters remain on scene.

EARLIER:

TWO people have escaped a house fire just before the roof collapsed at a Coast suburb this afternoon.

Paramedics and firefighters were called to the single-storey Archie St home at Nambour just after 3.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two people escaped with no injuries but paramedics remained on scene as firefighters worked to extinguish flames inside the timber house.

Three firefighting crews are currently on scene according to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman.

"The roof has partially collapsed," the spokeswoman said.