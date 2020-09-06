Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Two people are dead after a fatal crash in far north Queensland.
Two people are dead after a fatal crash in far north Queensland.
News

Two dead, one fighting for life after horror FNQ crash

by Grace Mason
6th Sep 2020 10:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO men have died a woman is fighting for life after a horrific single vehicle crash at Yarrabah.

Initial information suggests the vehicle containing six passengers crashed on Back Beach Rd about 8.20pm last night.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene.


A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman in her 20s was flown to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition with head injuries.

Another woman in her 20s was taken to Cairns Hospital with serious leg injuries.

Two other men, one in his 20s and the other in his 40s, were taken to Cairns Hospital by ambulance in stable conditions with arm and pelvis injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks qld road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pledge to start iconic summer sport

        Premium Content Pledge to start iconic summer sport

        Sport Cricket is set to return to the Granite Belt this summer, but players may be forced to play in a new format.

        ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Premium Content ‘Stop the insanity’: Pressure mounts on QLD over border

        Business Scott Morrison will unveil a national hotspot definition

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Australia told to brace for freak weather

        Weather Wild weather, floods, monster cyclones and mosquito-borne viruses

        ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        Premium Content ‘Boarding school bubble’ push as Queensland kids trapped

        News 13-year-old schoolgirl told to spend two weeks in hotel quarantine