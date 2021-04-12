Menu
Rescue helicopter. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Two critical men flown to hospital after Gympie region crash

Kristen Camp
12th Apr 2021 7:31 AM
A crash into a tree at Wolvi overnight has left three people in hospital, with two men suffering critical injuries.

At 8pm on Sunday night, the vehicle crashed on Vines Road and two were initially trapped in the car.

Four Queensland Ambulance Service crews and two rescue helicopters were tasked to a attend the single-vehicle crash.

A QAS spokesperson said two male patients, both with head injuries and one with additional chest injuries were flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital and Princess Alexandra Hospital in critical conditions.

"A female suffered a knee injury and neck pain and was transported by road to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition," the QAS spokesperson said.

gympie crash gympie crashes wolvi crash
Gympie Times

