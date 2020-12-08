Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

How does the Coronavirus vaccine work?
News

Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

by PHILLIPPA BUTT
8th Dec 2020 1:21 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO children have tested positive to COVID-19 at Howard Springs.

An 8-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, who both arrived on the repatriation flight from New Delhi on November 24, 2020, remain under the care of the AUSMAT team at the NT Centre for National Resilience.

Since repatriation flights to the Northern Territory began on October 23, 2020:

· 1331 international arrivals have undertaken quarantine at the Howard Springs Centre for National Resilience

· A total of 28 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported

The total number of cases diagnosed in the Northern Territory is 62.

All cases have been related to international or interstate travel, with no cases of community transmission.

phillippa.butt@news.com.au


Originally published as Two children test positive COVID-19 in the NT

More Stories

coronavirus health howard springs northern territory

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Stanthorpe

        Nominate: Help find the best Xmas butcher in Stanthorpe

        News If Matt Preston was coming to our region, where should he buy a glazed ham or a succulent turkey? He wants your help to crown the best in Stanthorpe.

        FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: New pet-friendly farmstay, tourist park

        News The move into tourism was part of this Southern Downs family’s mission to diversify...

        Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

        Premium Content Warwick residents brace themselves for severe weather

        News Damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall are all expected within the...

        Adelaide border opening to be decided today

        Premium Content Adelaide border opening to be decided today

        Health Annastacia Palaszczuk provides Olympics update; meeting on SA border