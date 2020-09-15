Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aaliyah Winnett and Nathaniel Bower have both been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
Aaliyah Winnett and Nathaniel Bower have both been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
News

Two children reported missing in separate incidents

Aisling Brennan
15th Sep 2020 12:30 PM | Updated: 2:06 PM

TWEED Byron Police District officers are appealing to the public for any information about the whereabouts of two missing children.

The two children were reported to police in separate incidents over the weekend.

Nathanial Bower

 

Nathaniel Bower has been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
Nathaniel Bower has been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.

 

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Nathanial Bower, who has been missing since September 14.

The 12-year-old was last seen at 10am at South Tweed Heads Skate Park.

It is believed the missing person was unable to be located by family members at the time and was later reported to police.

Nathanial is described as being of caucasian appearance, about 155cm tall, thin build, with light brown hair and brown eyes.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

Aaliyah Winnett

 

Aaliyah Winnett has been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.
Aaliyah Winnett has been reported missing to Tweed-Byron Police.

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a Aaliyah Winnett who was reported missing on September 12.

The 13-year-old was last seen at 12.30pm at West Tweed Heads.

It is believed the missing person was unable to be located by family members at the time and was later reported to police.

Aaliyah is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 155cm tall, thin build, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police and family hold concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Tweed Heads Police Station on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

missing child missing person tweed tweed byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe cricketer stars in DDBBL season opener

        Premium Content Stanthorpe cricketer stars in DDBBL season opener

        Sport The fiercely competitive league has hit the pitch for 2020, with the one player determined make an impact.

        ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        Premium Content ‘We’ve lost an icon’: Community shocked by horror crash

        News Warwick mourns community leader Greg Newey, who was tragically killed in a Wood St...

        MAPPED: $500K to boost Southern Downs roads

        Premium Content MAPPED: $500K to boost Southern Downs roads

        News The 22 problematic roads set to be upgrade in nine communities.

        VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

        Premium Content VIDEO: Vegan protesters take action at abattoir

        Breaking The activists released footage captured from inside the centre