Twin TV star brothers found dead

Two brothers found dead in a secluded country lane have been named as stars of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding.

The 32-year-old men - named locally as Billy and Joe Smith - were discovered in a tree in woodland, close to a farm, shortly before midday in rural Kent, England according to The Sun.

Big Brother star Paddy Doherty led Facebook tributes, writing: "RIP PLEASE PRAY FOR THESE TWO DEAR SOULS God rest them in peace."

Billy's partner Kristina Delaney, from Cheltenham wrote: "Hardest day of my life. RIP my perfect Bill you were so pure so lovely. You made me the happiest girl. Did everything for me showed me love i never had you always see stuff like this but you just never think it'll happen to you. I can't believe I have to type this together struggling to speak never mind put a sentence together, I'm gonna make you so-so proud my bill, my life, my angel."

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding stars Billy and Joe Smith. Picture: Supplied

A friend said: "Please everyone keep the family of these twin brothers in prayer.

"Bill and Joe Smith from Kent in the UK, they both took their own lives last night."

Another wrote: "They both took their own lives. Depression is rife among our folk."

A third added: "Born together and left the earth together."

Their family had previously expressed concern for the pair - who featured in the third series of My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding screened in 2013.

The episode followed them during a gardening shift in Kent, where they discussed the traveller lifestyle before getting married.

At a wedding two weeks ago the brothers recorded a video as they sang and danced to Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You.

A Facebook user wrote: "Nobody has TOMORROW this was videoed less than 2 weeks ago there they were full of life and now there gone.

"TOMORROW isn't promised for none of us rest in peace lads." [sic]

Police closed the lane in an isolated area of Sevenoaks, Kent, following the incident - which sources said appeared to be a joint suicide. The tragic pair were believed to be from the area.

One stunned local said: "It's horrific - and just after Christmas. I feel desperately sorry for their loved ones.

My Big Fat Gypsy Wedding star Billy Smith and his partner Kristina Delaney. Picture: Facebook

"I heard the police cars head down there earlier and then the cordons were in place.

"It's very remote and quiet down there. It's well out of the view of passing cars or dog walkers."

The area surrounding the grim discovery is well-heeled, scattered with houses costing $1.2 million on average.

A Kent Police spokesman said last night: "Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the deaths are ongoing but they are not currently being treated as suspicious.

He added: "The next of kin of both men are aware and are being kept updated."

An inquest into the deaths is likely to be held in the New Year.

