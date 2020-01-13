Twilight fun a drawcard for new members

IT WAS trying something new at one of these events that Ernie Jones first became a member for the Stanthorpe Bowls Club.

Now three years later he is helping to host a Twilight Bowling night to entice more members just like himself.

The publicity officer said the club had been in existence for more than 80 years but was looking for more members to keep it active.

“Like many sporting clubs, membership has declined of recent time,” Ernie said.

But offering the Twilight Bolwing again is a good way to attract people to come and try the facilities and the game.

“Twilight Bowling is about hold a special attraction, as it is played under lights in the cool of the evening, often barefoot, and is a great way for people to try out lawn bowling.

“And it is a great way to attract new members.”

Ernie said bowling offers an opportunity to meet new people.

“You can share in social experiences while indulging in mild exercise.

“It is not just for old people the current Australian Champions are almost all under 30 years of age however most people play for the social experience and companionship.”

It is planned to have Twilight Bowling every Wednesday evening until the beginning of March 2020.

The club is happy to provide further details plus offer free tuition and loan bowls.

“However to ensure we have everything organised we need to know in advance the numbers we can expect,” ernie said.

The club will need to know by 6pm Wednesday and you can ring on 4681 1276 or contact the secretary Len Girgenti on 0491 707 093.

The Stanthorpe Bowls Club is at 54 Amosfield Road, Stanthorpe.