Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Australia's Court System
Crime

Twerking teen arrested for Maccas disturbance

Sam Turner
23rd Nov 2020 9:11 AM | Updated: 11:29 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A young Dalby woman will face court after she allegedly twerked so much at McDonald's the police were called.

Dalby police senior constable Brad Davidson said police were called to the fast food establishment about 12.30am on November 20 in relation to a disturbance.

Police will allege the 18-year-old was repeatedly twerking, performing handstands, and stumbling around McDonald's.

"She was asked to leave by staff numerous times and she refused," he said.

"She's then continued to (allegedly) twerk, and then grabbed a mop and began mopping the floor."

The young woman allegedly jumped onto the food counter and continued to twerk, right as police entered the premises.

Senior constable Davidson said the 18-year-old then allegedly tried to lock herself in the public restroom, before she was arrested.

The 18-year-old was charged with public nuisance and obstructing police, and will face Dalby Magistrates Court on December 15.

More Stories

dalby magistrates court dalby police editors picks mcdonalds

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe producers told to look elsewhere amid China trade spat

        Premium Content Stanthorpe producers told to look elsewhere amid China trade...

        Politics ‘What Australia will not do is compromise’: Littleproud stands firm on export war as producers get caught in crossfire.

        Lunch celebrates the ‘heart of country’ amid crippling year

        Premium Content Lunch celebrates the ‘heart of country’ amid crippling year

        Whats On PHOTOS: Warwick ag event puts Southern Downs producers in the spotlight.

        ‘SCUM’: Warning after Southern Downs fuel tanker theft

        Premium Content ‘SCUM’: Warning after Southern Downs fuel tanker theft

        News One resident has revealed her shock after a ‘low life’ thief got away with over...

        Worker shortage D-day looms over Southern Downs growers

        Premium Content Worker shortage D-day looms over Southern Downs growers

        Rural Littleproud and Furner exchange blows as Mayor calls for ‘blame game’ to be put...