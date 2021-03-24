Menu
George Segal dies aged 87 following heart surgery
TV

Beloved sitcom star dies after heart surgery

by Bella Fowler
24th Mar 2021 11:29 AM | Updated: 11:57 AM

US comedic actor George Segal, known for Just Shoot Me and The Goldbergs, has sadly passed away at the age of 87.

The news was confirmed by the star's wife today, who revealed he died due to complications from bypass surgery.

"The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery," Sonia Segal shared in a statement via Deadline.

Segal has starred as Albert "Pop" Solomon on The Goldbergs for the past eight years, and was also known for his role as magazine publisher Jack Gallo on Just Shoot Me!, a role which earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

His movie credits include Fun with Dick and Jane, Look Who's Talking, and A Touch of Class, as well as 1966 film Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Along with his Academy Award nomination, Segal was a five-time Golden Globe nominee and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Segal with the cast of Just Shoot Me
Before his acting career took off, Segal was an accomplished jazz musician, and played the banjo on three albums.

He was married three times, firstly in 1956, to film editor Marion Segal Freed for 26 years until their divorce in 1983. The couple had two daughters together, Polly and Elizabeth Segal.

He then married Linda Rogoff, a former manager of R&B group The Pointer Sisters. They were together for 13 years until her death in 1996.

Later that year, he married his former boarding school classmate Sonia Schultz Greenbaum, who he was with up until his death.

The last episode of the 1980s family comedy The Goldbergs filmed before his death is set to air April 7. The series is expected to pay tribute to Segal during the episode.

Adam F. Goldberg, the show's creator, paid tribute to the star on Twitter, calling him a "legend" of the industry and sharing a collage of photos from their time working together.

 

Melissa Joan Hart, who was a director on The Goldbergs, also shared a tribute to the "great man".

 

Originally published as TV star dies after heart surgery

