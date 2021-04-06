TV fitness guru dead at 48

Fitness influencer and TV star Kylie Jaye has died from a mystery illness at the age of 48.

The powerhouse personality, who once fronted sports shows, food and lifestyle programs and celebrities on the red carpet died on the Gold Coast from an undisclosed condition.

The Sydney-born star, who called herself KJ, died a few weeks before her 49th birthday, with her younger brother Isaac Humphries and friends posting tributes.

The Daily Telegraph reported Mr Humphries "categorically" ruled out suicide as his sister's cause of death and said "details are still being confirmed".

Kylie Jaye had been battling a medical condition for two decades.

On Facebook, Mr Humphries posted: "Today I was told your light, the brightest of any I have had the pleasure to witness or be a part of has flickered out for the last time.

"I remember you as my big sister, my defender, as a savvy and sassy business savant, aunty to my kids, but mostly I remember you as my friend.

"I wished I could have told you one last time how amazing you were, how much I loved you and how much you meant to me and my family.

"You will be missed so, so much. I love you Kylie, soooo much!!!"

Mr Humphries said details of Kylie Jaye's funeral would be announced soon, and she would probably be laid to rest next week.

A post by Kylie Jaye's parents on Facebook read, "our world is so much sadder now you are no longer with us.

The last picture Kylie Jaye, above in a 2016 image, posted on social media. Picture: Instagram.

"You were amazing and inspiring, words cannot describe our feeling of loss and grief … Mum & Dad."

Kylie Jaye had worked as a presenter for Discovery Channel, TV Guide Network and the E! Entertainment network.

Her former partner, celebrity chef Jason Roberts posted on Instagram: "We may not have made it to the altar kJ.

"We certainly had our fair share of ups and downs … but know this!

"I thought you were one of the smartest woman I had ever met, you absolutely worked your a*** off.

"You were a connector and a community builder, you were so beautiful and so joyful! I'm heartbroken that you're gone!

"It is better to live for one day as a tiger than to live for a thousand years as a sheep."

On Facebook, Mr Roberts posted: "farewell superwoman … rest now in peace and power kJ!"

Musician Graham Hunter posted on Kylie Jaye's Facebook page: "Farewell, my Jaye Bird.

"I loved the time we spent together and the wonderful songs we wrote together.

"You will always be in my thoughts. I will miss you dearly."

Kylie Jaye was diagnosed with a condition in 2002 and used "self-health" as her mantra to get better and inspire others.

Her diet and lifestyle program helped defy the odds and she worked as a TV host for Channel 10, later creating lifestyle shows including Yoga TV.

Her production house Big Red Frog exported television programs overseas and she

won accolades, including a nomination in the 2002 Business Woman of the Year Awards.

She also wrote the books on health and fitness topics.

