Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Trump Jr’s girlfriend tests positive for Covid after rally

by Mollie Mansfield
4th Jul 2020 5:54 PM

Trump campaign member and Donald Trump Jr's girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle has tested positive for coronavirus after she attended the President's Tulsa rally.

A journalist from the New York Times tweeted the news on Friday evening, according to reports from The Sun.

The reporter alleged that Guilfoyle tested positive ahead of attending President Donald Trump's Mount Rushmore event.

However, Guilfoyle was allegedly never with the president and neither was Don Jr who tested negative, according to a person familiar with what happened.

The journalist also confirmed that neither went to the event with Trump or travelled on Air Force One.

However, they are expected to drive back to the east coast to avoid contact with other people, the familiar source told the reporter.

Last month, Guilfoyle attended Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Around the time of the rally, eight Trump campaign staffers tested positive for coronavirus and dozens of Secret Service members were told to self-quarantine after two agents also tested positive.

The virus takes anywhere from two to 14 days to incubate, so after the rally, officials said it was too soon to attribute a spike in Oklahoma virus cases to the rally.

Following the event, several of the campaign's top officials decided to quarantine for a week instead of going into the office, two sources told CNN.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Trump Jr's girlfriend has coronavirus

More Stories

america coronavirus donald trump trump

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Toddler's lucky escape after getting trapped in tyre

        premium_icon Toddler's lucky escape after getting trapped in tyre

        News ‘It’s one of those things you never expect would happen': Mum thanks emergency services for coming to the rescue.

        One Nation critical of Emu Swamp Dam ‘road blocks’

        premium_icon One Nation critical of Emu Swamp Dam ‘road blocks’

        News Senator Malcolm Roberts toured the region speaking with producers about water...

        COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        premium_icon COUNCIL UPDATE: Five things we learned from SDRC this week

        News Everything you need to know about council decisions on the Southern Downs.

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        Restrictions ease today: What you can and can’t do

        News QLD restrictions stage 3: What you can do from July 3