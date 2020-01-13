‘Truly touched us all’: Family’s kind bushfire gesture

A FOODSHARE charity organisation on the New South Wales-Victorian border has thanked a Cairns family for its generous gesture supporting bushfire-hit communities.

Albury Wodonga Regional FoodShare aims to rescue and share food so no-one in its region goes hungry.

During the bushfire disaster, the charity has been instrumental in receiving and distributing food to affected communities.

Staff at the charity have shared their gratitude after receiving a delivery of face masks from Cairns, along with a handwritten note.

"In this fire crisis we would like to tell you not to lose hope because firefighters are fighting the fires and people are helping by sending money," the note reads.

"Don't forget that our family is praying for you. From Chesna and family from Cairns."

The charity posted a photo of the note on its Facebook page.

"This beautiful note just arrived at the warehouse with a delivery of face masks from Cairns. We don't know you and your family, Chesna, but you have truly touched us all."

Meanwhile, McDermott Aviation Group and Machjet on Friday delivered urgent medical supplies from Cairns to wildlife carers in New South Wales to help fire-affected wildlife.

McDermott Aviation Group fixed wing company Machjet took medical supplies from Cairns to New South Wales to help fire-affected wildlife.

Simon McDermott, from McDermott Aviation, thanked Far Northerners for their donations.

"A special thanks to pilot Craig along with Chiquita Morgan and Tammy Garrett for making it happen," he said.

A number of business have also organised bushfire fundraisers and events across the Far North for residents looking to make a contribution.