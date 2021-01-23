TRUE BLUE: Your Australia Day events guide

JOIN IN: There are plenty of events to celebrate Australia Day on the Southern Downs.

The Southern Downs’ Australia Day celebrations are set to go off with a bang this year, with a huge range of festivities planned across the region.

From citizenship and awards ceremonies to community organisation specialties and sports events, there’s a celebration for everyone this Tuesday.

Check out our list of must-see events this Australia Day:

WARWICK

AWARDS AND CITIZENSHIP CEREMONIES

Warwick’s Australia Day celebrations will kick off with the annual citizenship and awards ceremony, where the northern region’s newest citizens and outstanding community members will be recognised.

WHEN: Tuesday, 9am – 11am

WHERE: Warwick Town Hall

COST: Free entry

2019 Citizen of the Year Nancy De Prada at the Warwick Australia Day Celebrations in Leslie Park.

POOL PARTY

Warwick Christian College will be hosting a free pool party and barbecue for students and their families to celebrate this Australia Day.

WHEN: Tuesday, 3pm – 7pm

WHERE: Warwick Christian College pool

COST: Free entry, food/drink prices will vary

HOCKEY SUMMER COMPETITION

Warwick Hockey Association is holding a special Australia Day fixtures night as part of their summer competition.

A barbecue and other refreshments will be available for purchase on the night.

WHEN: Tuesday from 5.20pm

WHERE: Warwick Hockey Association fields

COST: Free entry

AUSTRALIA DAY RIDE DAY

Morgan Park Raceway is hosting Champion’s Ride Days special Australia Day event, with dozens of riders set to hit the Warwick track to mark the occasion.

All attendees must have a motorbike licence and can either use their own bikes and leathers or hire them on the day.

WHEN: Tuesday, 8am – 4pm

WHERE: Morgan Park Raceway

COST: $200 per person. Click here to book

STANTHORPE

SPORTS BONANZA

The Granite Belt hub’s Australia Day celebrations will kick off early with a sporting blockbuster at the Stanthorpe Pool, featuring the annual triathlon and mercantile relay.

Guests will then gain free access to the Stanthorpe Pool later in the afternoon.

WHEN: Tuesday, triathlon from 7am, relay from 10am, pool entry from 2pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe Pool

COST: Free

AWARDS AND CITIZENSHIP CEREMONIES

Stanthorpe’s citizenship and Australia Day Awards ceremony will kick off later in the afternoon at Weeroona Park, honouring the southern region’s awardees and new citizens.

The celebrations will continue after the ceremony with a barbecue, bar and winery, jumping castle and other activities for the kids, along with live entertainment from local musicians.

WHEN: Tuesday, 3.15pm – late

WHERE: Weeroona Park

COST: Free entry, vendor prices may vary

Former councillor Rod Kelly, Community Event recipient Colleen Lindores, Killarney Lions President Ray Bodley, Killarney Lions Citizen of the Year Margaret Grayson, now-Mayor Vic Penissi and Member for Southern Downs James Lister at the the Killarney Lions Australia Day Breakfast in the Park. Picture: John Towells

KILLARNEY

LIONS CLUB BREAKFAST

The Killarney Lions Club will be continuing their longstanding tradition of an Australia Day breakfast this year.

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi and many residents will be in attendance for the event, where outstanding community members will be recognised for their efforts.

With staples such as billy tea and damper available alongside sausages and eggs, guests will also be treated to live entertainment from several local musicians.

All attendees must bring their own seating under COVID regulations.

WHEN: Tuesday from 8am

WHERE: Pat Bush Bicentennial Park, Killarney

COST: Free

FREE BAREFOOT BOWLS

The Killarney Bowls Club will be celebrating the national holiday with a free barefoot bowls event in the afternoon.

With live entertainment, a sausage sizzle, and other games such as pool and darts on offer, residents and families of all ages are encouraged to attend.

WHEN: Tuesday, club opens at 3pm and bowls starts at 4pm

WHERE: Killarney Bowls Club

COST: Free





KARARA

TRUE BLUE FESTIVITIES

The Karara Tavern and Motel will be hosting their own Australia Day celebrations, with a suite of fun events such as thong throwing, yabby races, tug of war, and more on the day.

Guests will also have their choice of lamb burger or sausages with chips and salad, along with traditional dessert options in pavlova or trifle.

Kenny M and Friends will provide live entertainment on the day.

WHEN: Tuesday from midday

WHERE: Karara Tavern and Motel

COST: Free entry, meals $15 – $20 per person

LEYBURN

CLASSIC AUSSIE AFTERNOON

The Royal Hotel Leyburn will also be hosting their own Australia Day celebrations, jam-packed with true blue games and activities.

Alongside the barbecue buffet and live local entertainment, guests can enjoy an Aussie pie-eating competition, backyard cricket, tug of war, and best-dressed Aussie bogan contest.

WHEN: Tuesday from midday

WHERE: Royal Hotel Leyburn

COST: Free entry