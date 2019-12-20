Truckie’s ‘bizarre’ alleged attempt to rob Coles

Truck driver Robert George Blanzon is accused of pulling a replica handgun on staff at Coles after he demanded workers hand over money has appeared in court.

A TRUCK driver accused of pulling a replica handgun on staff at a Gold Coast Coles after he demanded workers hand over money had spent five hours drinking at a work Christmas party, a court was told.

Robert George Blanzon, 45, appeared in the Southport Magistrates Court facing robbery while armed and entering a premises with intent.

Blanzon in accused of going into the Pimpama Coles about 7.30pm last night and demanding staff hand over cash.

It is alleged that when a staff member tried to stop him leaving Blanzon pulled out a replica hand gun and pointed it towards the ground.

Defence lawyer Steve Cavanagh, of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island Legal Services, described the circumstances of the alleged robbery as "bizarre".

The man allegedly pulled a replica gun on Coles staff.

"He has a stable job, a stable house at Pimpama and a very supportive wife, two young children and absolutely no money issues," he said.

"He doesn't do drugs, he has no issues at all."

Mr Cavanagh said the truck driver had gone to his work Christmas party at Top Golf yesterday and began drinking about 1pm.

The court was told Blanzon was cut off from alcohol at the bar at about 6pm.

"There was free alcohol and free food but he doesn't eat anything," Mr Cavanagh said.

"His only goal was to get drunk.

"It was very reckless conduct at the party given his propensity to get drunk."

Magistrate Kay Philipson granted the man bail.

"You shouldn't be drinking at all if you behave in such a bad manner," he said.

Blanzon's bail conditions include he report to police every Monday and Friday, he not contact the witness, he not go within 100m of the Coles at Pimpama City, he get medical treatment and he not consume alcohol.

Blanzon's matter returns to court on January 30.