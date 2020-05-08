Truckie knows ‘he has a job do to’ regardless of pandemic

ON THE ROAD: Stanthorpe Lindsay Transport truck driver Marvin Durrant knows he has a job to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

THE impacts of coronavirus aren’t going to change overnight, according to Stanthorpe Lindsay Transport truck driver Marvin Durrant.

Mr Durrant is one of many who has been considered ‘essential’ during the pandemic.

“You just have to be mentally fit to be doing what we are doing at the moment,” Mr Durrant said.

“We just have to keep going, because if we stop then the whole place is just going to fall apart.”

While his job of transporting goods hasn’t changed as such, the procedure to do so has.

“It is very different now,” Mr Durrant said.

“Truck drivers have been mixing together and with other people for years – now we don’t mix with anyone at all.”

He described the once busy roads full of motorists has now transformed into a complete ghost town.

“It is a lot quieter on the roads. Which isn’t a bad thing because that means everyone is doing their part,” he said.

“There is definitely a lot of changes that we have had to adapt to.”

Making constant trips back and forth across the border, Mr Durrant said several precautions have been put in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Our trucks are fumigated when we get to Sydney. If we go to Coles or a market they do a temperature check on us before we go in.”

As for when Mr Durrant believes his role will return to ‘normal’, he said things may never be the same again.

“I think this will stick around for a while but I don’t think it will be as full on as it has been,” he said.

“Everyone has done extremely well with their jobs that they are doing at the moment.”

Despite the circumstances, Mr Durrant said he will continue his job the best he can.

“There is not a whole lot that you can do about it. I just try and keep to myself and remember that I have a job to do,” he said.

“Everyone is different in how they handle the situation but I just go along day to day and get it done.”

