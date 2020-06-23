Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Shot of dried marijuana and a rolled joint. Cannabis clipseal bag generic image. Picture: iStock
Shot of dried marijuana and a rolled joint. Cannabis clipseal bag generic image. Picture: iStock
Crime

Truckie fired after cops find weed in his lunch box

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCKYER Valley truck driver has been sacked by his employer after he was caught drug driving in Gatton.

Benjamin Craig Cook, 43, was driving on Railway St when he was pulled over by police conducting patrols.

Toowoomba Road Policing Unit pulled over the white ute Cook was driving at 8am on March 6.

Gatton Magistrates Court was told Cook passed a breath test but a random drug test confirmed he had smoked marijuana at some point.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tim Hutton told the court police decided to search the man.

"During the interception, police made several observations. The defendant was detained for the purpose of a search," Sgt Cook said.

"When asked if he had anything to declare, he said he had some marijuana in his lunch box."

In the lunch box was a plastic container containing green leafy material as well as a small blue brass pipe.

Police also found a clipseal bag holding 26 marijuana seeds.

Facing three charges, Cook pleaded guilty to drug driving, possessing dangerous drugs, and possessing a pipe.

He was fined $350 for the drug and pipe possession and $350 for drug driving.

He lost his licence for a month.

For the drug driving, a conviction was recorded on his traffic history.

Read more stories by Ebony Graveur.

More Stories

crimes drug driving gatton magistrates court marijuana charge
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        premium_icon Victoria lockout: Premier says National Cabinet to decide

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says it will be up to National Cabinet to decide whether Queensland’s borders could reopen to every state except Victoria.

        Way of the future: Agriculture fees drop by 62 per cent

        premium_icon Way of the future: Agriculture fees drop by 62 per cent

        News The government has slashed fees for students who want to study agriculture at...

        $10m in grants for dairy farmers

        premium_icon $10m in grants for dairy farmers

        Politics Dairy farms get power to cut costs

        Cold snap could bring frost and snow

        premium_icon Cold snap could bring frost and snow

        Weather Rain, freezing nights and snow could blow across Queensland this week