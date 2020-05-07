Truckie caught driving with 6 different drugs in his system

A TRUCK driver has been fined after he was allegedly caught with six different drugs in his system during a random roadside drug test.

The 43-year-old was pulled over on the Victoria Highway in Baines about 11.45am on Tuesday and tested positive for drugs.

He was then taken to a mobile police station where he returned positive results for cocaine, benzodiazepine, opiates, THC, amphetamines, and methamphetamines during a secondary drug test.

Police issued a traffic infringement notice to the man for driving with a prohibited drug in his blood.

He was also suspended from driving for a 24-hour period.

Acting Superintendent Craig Garland of the Palmerston and Road Policing Division said: "It is disappointing to see that some individuals will put their lives and the lives of other road users in danger.

"The NT Police have maintained a road policing presence during the pandemic and the community can expect this to continue on NT roads as the restrictions ease."

