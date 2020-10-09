Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck is lodged in the Pittsworth Hotel Motel bottle shop.
A truck is lodged in the Pittsworth Hotel Motel bottle shop.
News

Truck smashes into regional pub and shops

Michael Nolan
9th Oct 2020 8:01 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOUR Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the incident shortly before 7am.

Initial reports indicate the truck driver crashed through the Pittsworth Hotel Motel bottle shop, on Yandila St, taking out a key load-bearing support and causing significant structural damage.

 

Power was cut to several buildings.
Power was cut to several buildings.

"The truck is stuck underneath the roof of the building," A QFES spokeswoman said.

The driver exited the vehicle and is uninjured.

Power has been cut to several business housed in the same building, including Pittsworth Meats and the Beauaraba Living Op-shop, though they appear to have be saved any structural damage.

More to come

Originally published as Truck smashes into regional pub and shops

More Stories

Show More
editors picks hotel pittsworth truck crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Oztag season bows out before first whistle

        Premium Content Oztag season bows out before first whistle

        Sport The Granite Belt’s largest sporting organisation has become a casualty of strict COVID-19 regulations.

        JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: 5 agricultural jobs available right now

        Premium Content JOBS, JOBS, JOBS: 5 agricultural jobs available right now

        News There is a huge demand for agricultural workers on the Granite Belt.

        Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Premium Content Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Environment Sunshine State could be clean energy world leader, creating 25,000 jobs

        $6M INFLUX: Art Trail’s five-year plan for Granite Belt

        Premium Content $6M INFLUX: Art Trail’s five-year plan for Granite Belt

        News Thousands of tourists are expected to flock to the region for the three-day...