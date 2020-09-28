Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A truck has rolled in Fortitude Valley. Picture: Queensland Police
A truck has rolled in Fortitude Valley. Picture: Queensland Police
News

Truck rollover sparks CBD traffic delays

by Danielle O’Neal
28th Sep 2020 8:19 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Southbound commuters are set to experience frustrating delays to cross the Story Bridge after a truck carrying debris rolled in Fortitude Valley this morning.

Emergency services were called to the truck rollover on Kemp Place in Fortitude Valley at 6.45am.

The truck driver is in a stable condition and is being assessed by paramedics.

 

Traffic backed up to Bowen Bridge Rd.
Traffic backed up to Bowen Bridge Rd.

Police have established diversions however motorists are being advised to expect delays.

As of 7.22am, traffic was backed up from Gipps St to Bowen Bridge Road, causing 13-minute southbound delays.

 

Originally published as Truck rollover sparks CBD traffic delays

More Stories

brisbane traffic truck rollover

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP 5: Stanthorpe’s most affordable rentals

        Premium Content TOP 5: Stanthorpe’s most affordable rentals

        News For under $340 a week, there’s a rental waiting to be snapped up around town.

        MOTEL HALTED: Approved High St plans grounded

        Premium Content MOTEL HALTED: Approved High St plans grounded

        News The property of a planned 16-room motel has been put on the market despite the...

        Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        Premium Content Belligerent brothers in court over separate pub brawls

        News One of the brothers says he was provoked after a man flashed his penis and started...

        Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        Premium Content Teen suffers serious head injury in crash

        News A LIFEFLIGHT rescue chopper is en-route to treat an 18-year-old who has sustained a...