ON SCENE: Emergency services are working to free the man.
TRUCK ROLLOVER: Rescue helicopter arrives at scene

Bianca Hrovat
17th Jan 2020 11:19 AM
UPDATE 11.45AM: A RESCUE helicopter is on the way to the scene of a truck roll over at Glen Aplin this morning, after the driver was seriously injured.

The man was hauling liquid fertiliser when his truck rolled over on Thorndale Rd, trapping him inside the vehicle for upwards of 45 minutes, according to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service.

Three fire crews arrived to the crash and were able to free the man from the wreckage, according to Queensland Ambulance Services.

He is now being treated on scene.

Fire crews are hosing the chemicals off the road but there are no road closures at this time, according to QPS.

A heavy haulage tow truck is also headed to the scene, the spokeswoman said.

EARLIER: A MAN has been trapped after his truck rolled over on Thorndale Rd in Glen Aplin at around 10.30 this morning.

Emergency services are working to free the man who appears to be in "reasonably serious condition", according to Queensland Ambulance Service.

The man is conscious and breathing, however, according to a spokeswoman for the Queensland Police Service.

It is unclear at this stage what cargo the truck was carrying, but there are reports of a chemical spill on the road.

The QPS spokeswoman said the road remained open.

More information to come.

